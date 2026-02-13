ET AI Impact Forum on February 18

Expect a huge turnout: more than 35,000 registrations and 500+ start-ups. The forum is an invitation-only, closed-door event with peer discussions and no stage or panels, all designed to get people talking and collaborating on the future of artificial intelligence .

Sessions built around 7 'Chakras'

Sessions are built around seven "Chakras," focusing on things like making AI accessible to everyone, building safe and trustworthy tech, and using AI for real-world impact.

It's about turning big talk into real action—especially for countries that don't always get heard in global tech conversations.

If you're curious about how AI could shape your world (and career), this is one event to watch.