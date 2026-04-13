ET AI Most Innovative AI Product Awards 2026 spotlights India
Business
The ET AI Most Innovative AI Product Awards 2026 are set to host this June, spotlighting India's fast-growing AI scene.
The awards are split into three tracks, Startups, SMEs, and Enterprises, so products are judged fairly based on their stage and scale.
It's all about recognizing not just cool ideas but also real impact.
Awards judged by stage and scale
Startups get points for fresh ideas and big potential, even if they're not huge yet.
SMEs are judged on practical solutions that actually help businesses run better.
Enterprises need to show they can scale up and make a strategic difference.
Companies pick the track that fits them best, making the competition fairer and giving everyone a shot at standing out to industry leaders.