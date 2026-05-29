ET Alpha Wealth Summit in Mumbai probes India's growth sustainability
The ET Alpha Wealth Summit is happening in Mumbai on June 4, and it's all about whether India's rapid economic growth can keep going despite global uncertainties.
With India now among the world's top economies, experts will dig into big questions like what drives growth, consumption or investment, how private capital spending is picking up again, and where new wealth is being created.
Economists to outline trends and strategies
You'll hear from leading economists like Garima Kapoor (Elara Securities), Dharmakirti Joshi (CRISIL), Dr. Aurodeep Nandi (Nomura), and Sakshi Gupta (HDFC Bank) as they break down both short-term trends and long-term strategies for India's economy.
Plus, there are sessions on smart ways to exit investments with Rajeev Thakkar and a keynote from Samir Arora about which sectors could spark India's next big wave of wealth.