ET GenAI hackathon: 54,000+ Indian registrations, team Gunnamsakethoo wins ₹5L

Enigma Trio ₹3L Braindeads ₹2L

Second place (₹300,000) went to Team Enigma Trio (Shaun Mendes, Susan Fernandes, and Sharian Dabre) for their creative teamwork.

Team Braindeads (Arnav Gupta and Avishi Agrawal) grabbed third place (₹200,000) thanks to their unique generative AI approach.

The hackathon included an online assessment and idea submission, prototype building, and final presentations before an industry jury.

Beyond prize money, the winners and finalists gained nationwide visibility, certification, mentorship and exposure to hiring partners and industry leaders, and if you missed out this time, registrations for the next edition are already open!