ET HR Excellence Awards highlight fast, accessible HR service delivery
The ET HR Excellence Awards category "Excellence in HR Service Delivery & Employee Support" is all about recognizing Indian companies, NGOs, family-run businesses, global MNCs, PSUs, GCCs, startups, and mid-market organizations that truly put employees first.
This year's spotlight is on organizations making HR support faster, simpler, and more accessible: think quick payroll help and addressing workplace concerns.
ET Awards measure help desk effectiveness
With more people working from different places than ever before, good HR service really makes a difference.
The awards look at how companies use digital tools and help desks to solve employee issues quickly, measuring things like how fast problems get fixed and if they're sorted out in one go.
By celebrating these efforts, the awards hope to inspire more workplaces to level up their employee experience.