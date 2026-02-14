ET Industry Changemakers 2026: Ronit hands out awards
On January 30, New Delhi hosted the ET Industry Changemakers 2026 event—an evening all about celebrating entrepreneurs shaking up their fields with fresh ideas.
Actor Ronit Roy handed out the awards, making it a night to remember.
Research ensured only top names were chosen
Winners came from sectors like AI, real estate, and education.
Avance Insights Pvt. Ltd. led a deep dive using research, social media scans, and feedback to make sure only true changemakers made the cut.
A few of the awardees
Big shoutouts went to Akshay Taneja (Developer of the Year), Anesh Korla (AI Visionary Leadership), Avneet Singh (Visionary CEO), Appinventiv (AI-First Product Engineering Leader), and Shahnaz Husain (Global Pioneer of Ayurvedic Herbal Beauty).
Sponsors also played a key role in the event
Sponsors included TRS Tamara (luxury real estate), Medusa Beverages, Lexus New Delhi, Kalra Hospitals, Twisted Tails, and Maan Fleet—showing strong support for innovation across industries.