ET Make in India SME Summit: Boosting Hyderabad's MSMEs

IDBI Bank highlighted their enhanced digital suite to support timely credit disbursement for MSMEs in tech-driven Hyderabad, while Tata AIG shared how digital insurance can help manage business risks. Telangana officials talked up their big plans to improve logistics and supply chains. Panels also tackled the hurdles of funding and marketing—especially for new sectors like electric vehicles .

Why does it matter?

Speakers like Kanika Tekriwal and Priyanka Chigurupati emphasized that resilience is key if you want your business to last.

The summit discussed policies and initiatives designed to support startups and small businesses.

Next stop is Vijayawada on December 13 as the series keeps pushing for stronger MSME growth across the region.