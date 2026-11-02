ET Product Awards 2026 spotlight India's tech and consumer products
The Economic Times Product of the Year Awards 2026 are here to spotlight some of India's most game-changing tech and consumer products.
From enterprise software and fintech tools to banking products and smartphones, these awards are all about recognizing products that actually make a difference: think strong market presence, high adoption, and real-world results.
Panel judges impact innovation adoption Jan2025-Sep2026
A panel of experienced business leaders, operators and category specialists will judge entries based on proven impact, innovation, and how well they've caught on with users.
Only products launched or majorly upgraded between January 2025 and September 2026 are eligible.
The focus is on celebrating those that truly boost customer loyalty or business performance, not just flashy marketing.