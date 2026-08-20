ET Startup Awards shortlist spotlights 'Woman Ahead' women founders
Business
The ET Startup Awards just dropped their shortlist for the "Woman Ahead" category, spotlighting women founders who are shaking up their industries with fresh ideas and real impact.
Six nominees and their ventures
This year's nominees include Pallavi Shrivastava (Progcap, fintech for small businesses), Minu Margeret (BlissClub, comfortable clothing for women and men, designed specifically for Indian body types), Ankur Dahiya (Rozana, rural e-commerce), Pallavi Mohadikar (Palmonas, demi-fine jewelry), Malini Adapureddy (Deconstruct, science-driven skincare), and Prachi Dharani (PayGlocal Technologies).
Each of them is making waves by solving real problems and building something new.