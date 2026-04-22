ET Women Conclave 2026 in Gurugram highlights wellness and storytelling
Business
The ET Women Conclave 2026 brought together trailblazing women at Grand Hyatt in Gurugram on April 2 for a day focused on leadership, wellness, and real conversations.
Dr. Pooja Reddy kicked things off with tips on staying healthy, while actor Preeti Jhangiani joined the discussion on women authoring their own stories.
Panel and achievers highlight women's influence
A standout panel featuring Adah Sharma and Nivedita Basu got honest about why being your authentic self matters in leadership today.
The conclave also celebrated inspiring achievers like Yamini Agarwal and Ritika Jatin Ahuja and highlighted fresh ideas in everything from sustainable fashion to modern living spaces.
The event made it clear: women's voices are shaping the future across industries.