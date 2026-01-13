Eternal Ltd shares jump as Blinkit's future excites investors
Eternal Ltd shares climbed 4% on Tuesday, reaching ₹292.20 by midday after a stretch of ups and downs.
The buzz? Investors are betting big on the company's quick-commerce arm, Blinkit, which is expected to see major growth through 2026.
Why does this matter?
If you're watching the market, this surge signals renewed confidence in Eternal Ltd after months of corrections.
Blinkit is at the center of attention—analysts predict Eternal's revenue could jump 14% next quarter, led by Blinkit, and that Blinkit's GMV might soar 135%.
That's catching eyes despite tough competition.
What's driving all the action?
Most analysts are upbeat—29 out of 33 say "buy," with a target price set at ₹400.
Retail and domestic investors are piling in, helped by hopes for more MSCI index weightage and an expected $390 million in passive inflows next month.
With technicals looking oversold and Blinkit back in focus, optimism is running high for what comes next.