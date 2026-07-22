Eternal posts ₹92cr profit in Q1 FY2026-27 (Q1FY27), revenue up 182%
Business
Eternal, the company behind Zomato, just posted a huge 268% jump in profit for the first quarter of FY2026-27 (Q1FY27): ₹92 crore this year, compared with ₹25 crore last year.
Still, profits dipped from last quarter's ₹174 crore.
Revenue also shot up by 182% to ₹20,211 crore, thanks to a switch to a first-party (1P) model in its quick commerce business.
Quick commerce adjusted revenue soars 553%
Most of this growth comes from Eternal's move to the 1P model, where it counts the full value of goods sold instead of just commissions.
Quick commerce was on fire: its net order value grew 86% and adjusted revenue soared by 553%.
Food delivery is still going strong too, with revenue rising by 33%.
All this points to Eternal scaling up fast and managing costs well across both segments.