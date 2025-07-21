Eternal's revenue jumps 70% but profit drops 90%—what's happening?

Eternal—the company behind Zomato and BlinkIt—just posted a 70% jump in revenue this quarter, hitting ₹7,167 crore. But here's the twist: net profit crashed by 90%, dropping to just ₹25 crore. Basically, they're growing fast but spending even faster.

BlinkIt leaves Zomato in the dust BlinkIt's quick commerce business is on fire, with revenue shooting up 155% to ₹2,400 crore—leaving Zomato's food delivery growth (16%) in the dust.

Hyperpure (their B2B supplies arm) also nearly doubled its numbers.

Still, all this growth meant big investments and a 42% drop in adjusted EBITDA.

Expenses rise by 15% Expenses rose by 15%, mainly because of higher delivery and ad costs as Eternal goes all-in on quick commerce and "going-out" services.

Even with profits down, investors seem optimistic—the stock jumped over 7%, putting Eternal's market value at ₹2.64 lakh crore.