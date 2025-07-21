Figma files for $1.03B IPO, plans to list on NYSE
Figma, the go-to platform for collaborative design, just filed to go public in the US.
The company plans to raise about $1.03 billion by selling nearly 37 million shares at $25-$28 each, aiming for a valuation as high as $13.65 billion.
You'll soon spot them on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "FIG."
What does Figma do?
Figma lets teams design and prototype together in real time—think Google Docs, but for interface and product design.
Its easy collaboration tools have made it a favorite among designers and product teams everywhere.
IPO set to go live later this year
The IPO is backed by big names like Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, with plans to go live later this year (pending regulatory green lights).
After Adobe's failed attempt to buy Figma for $20 billion in 2023, this move sets Figma up to grow on its own as a public company.
