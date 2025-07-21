Figma files for $1.03B IPO, plans to list on NYSE Business Jul 21, 2025

Figma, the go-to platform for collaborative design, just filed to go public in the US.

The company plans to raise about $1.03 billion by selling nearly 37 million shares at $25-$28 each, aiming for a valuation as high as $13.65 billion.

You'll soon spot them on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "FIG."