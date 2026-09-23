ETF inflows lift Bitcoin above $86,000, Ethereum near $2,750
Business
Bitcoin is still holding steady above $86,000 (about ₹82.6 lakh), with Ethereum staying close behind at $2,750 (around ₹2.6 lakh).
This boost comes from a surge of institutional interest and a flood of cash into US spot Bitcoin ETFs, keeping the crypto market buzzing.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs drew $1.96B
US spot Bitcoin ETFs just pulled in nearly $1.96 billion over four trading sessions through September 22, including nearly $999 million in a single day, plus a major wave of short sellers closing out their bets.
Traders are watching key price ranges for Bitcoin and waiting to see if this momentum lasts.
Meanwhile, everyone is keeping an eye on the upcoming Trump-Xi summit since any big news there could shake up global markets, and crypto prices, too.