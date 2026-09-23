ETF inflows lift Bitcoin above $86,000, Ethereum near $2,750

US spot Bitcoin ETFs just pulled in nearly $1.96 billion over four trading sessions through September 22, including nearly $999 million in a single day, plus a major wave of short sellers closing out their bets.

Traders are watching key price ranges for Bitcoin and waiting to see if this momentum lasts.

Meanwhile, everyone is keeping an eye on the upcoming Trump-Xi summit since any big news there could shake up global markets, and crypto prices, too.