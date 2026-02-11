EtherealX raises $20.5 million to launch its 1st rocket

EtherealX, a young Indian space startup, just bagged $20.5 million in Series A funding led by BIG Capital—pushing its valuation up to $80 million. The fresh funds are set to fast-track the company's big goal: launching its fully reusable Razor Crest Mk-1 rocket for commercial missions, with no launch date specified.

Funding round in brief BIG Capital put in the largest chunk ($6 million), with TDK Ventures close behind ($5 million).

YourNest and BlueHill Capital also joined in, along with Campus Fund, Accel, Prosus, Riceberg Ventures, and Kicksky Lab.

Altogether, this round brought in nearly ₹87 crore so far.

Razor Crest Mk-1 will be fully reusable Razor Crest Mk-1 is designed to recover both its booster and upper stage—pretty rare for rockets!

Depending on how much is reused, it can carry between 8 and almost 25 tons to orbit.

The new funding will help EtherealX continue engine testing; test and demo-flight timing not specified.