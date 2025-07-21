Ethereum to start trading on Nasdaq under 'ETHM' ticker
A major group of crypto investors is about to launch The Ether Reserve on Nasdaq by merging with Dynamix Corporation, aiming to raise over $1.6 billion.
The new company plans to hold more than 400,000 Ether (ETH), making it the largest publicly traded way for institutions to invest in Ethereum, the world's second-biggest cryptocurrency.
Ethereum gets more institutional attention than Bitcoin
This move signals a shift as big investors turn their attention from Bitcoin to Ethereum, especially after recent price jumps and new stablecoin rules.
Heavyweights like Blockchain.com, Kraken, and Pantera Capital have already put in over $800 million.
Andrew Keys (formerly of ConsenSys) will lead as chairman when shares start trading under "ETHM" by late 2025—bringing crypto even closer to mainstream finance.