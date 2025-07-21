Ethereum to start trading on Nasdaq under 'ETHM' ticker

Ethereum gets more institutional attention than Bitcoin

This move signals a shift as big investors turn their attention from Bitcoin to Ethereum, especially after recent price jumps and new stablecoin rules.

Heavyweights like Blockchain.com, Kraken, and Pantera Capital have already put in over $800 million.

Andrew Keys (formerly of ConsenSys) will lead as chairman when shares start trading under "ETHM" by late 2025—bringing crypto even closer to mainstream finance.