Lodha Developers raises ₹350cr via NCDs for business expansion
Lodha Developers just raised ₹350 crore by selling non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in a private deal, aiming to power up their business expansion.
This move was greenlit by the company's top team and comes right after they raised another ₹300 crore through NCDs earlier this month.
Lodha is a major player in real estate
Based in Mumbai (and once called Macrotech Developers), Lodha is big in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru.
Their projects cover everything from homes and offices to malls and industrial parks, making them a major name in real estate circles.