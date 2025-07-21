Lodha Developers raises ₹350cr via NCDs for business expansion Business Jul 21, 2025

Lodha Developers just raised ₹350 crore by selling non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in a private deal, aiming to power up their business expansion.

This move was greenlit by the company's top team and comes right after they raised another ₹300 crore through NCDs earlier this month.