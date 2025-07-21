Zomato's new arm focuses on 10-minute food delivery

Making Bistro profitable is tough, admits Deepinder Goyal

Blinkit Foods is meant to help Bistro reach more people, especially those looking for affordable, quality meals or quick snacks.

CEO Deepinder Goyal says early results look good and it hasn't hurt Zomato's main business.

Still, he admits making Bistro profitable is tough: "We'll keep you posted as we work toward a sustainable model."

Expect more updates as they try to crack the code on speedy, scalable food delivery.