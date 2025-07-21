Next Article
Zomato's new arm focuses on 10-minute food delivery
Eternal—the company behind Zomato and Blinkit—just launched a new arm called Blinkit Foods Pvt Ltd.
The goal? To ramp up Bistro, their 10-minute food delivery service that's already running 38 kitchens in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR.
It's all about making fast, tasty meals even more accessible.
Making Bistro profitable is tough, admits Deepinder Goyal
Blinkit Foods is meant to help Bistro reach more people, especially those looking for affordable, quality meals or quick snacks.
CEO Deepinder Goyal says early results look good and it hasn't hurt Zomato's main business.
Still, he admits making Bistro profitable is tough: "We'll keep you posted as we work toward a sustainable model."
Expect more updates as they try to crack the code on speedy, scalable food delivery.