Sun TV buys Northern Superchargers for £100.5 million in 'The Hundred'
Sun TV Network, based in Chennai, has snapped up the London cricket team Northern Superchargers for £100.5 million (that's over ₹1,000 crore).
This means Sun TV now owns a team in "The Hundred," England's fast-paced cricket league where each match is just 100 balls per side.
With this move, Sun TV is clearly stepping up its game in international sports.
Sun TV's stock bumps up by 2.6%
Northern Superchargers are already profitable, and the news gave Sun TV's stock a nice 2.6% bump on the market.
For context, Sun TV also owns IPL's Sun Risers Hyderabad and SA20 League's SunRisers Eastern Cape—so they're building quite the global sports squad.
Investors seem to like this international expansion strategy so far!