Sun TV buys Northern Superchargers for £100.5 million in 'The Hundred' Business Jul 21, 2025

Sun TV Network, based in Chennai, has snapped up the London cricket team Northern Superchargers for £100.5 million (that's over ₹1,000 crore).

This means Sun TV now owns a team in "The Hundred," England's fast-paced cricket league where each match is just 100 balls per side.

With this move, Sun TV is clearly stepping up its game in international sports.