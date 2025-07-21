Next Article
CoinDCX offers $11 million bounty after $44.2 million hack
CoinDCX just announced India's largest crypto recovery bounty after a $44.2 million hack.
They're offering up to 25% of any recovered funds—potentially $11 million—to anyone who helps track down the stolen assets.
The exchange is teaming up with cybersecurity experts and ethical hackers to chase leads connected to Solana and Ethereum wallets.
CoinDCX says customer assets are still safe, and this bounty program is all about restoring trust in the Web3 space.
A spokesperson shared their commitment to ensuring users' assets remain safe and secure, highlighting their focus on user safety as they work with partners like Sygnia, zeroShadow, Seal911, and others to recover what was lost.