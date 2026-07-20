Etihad is offering 20% off on these international flights
What's the story
Etihad Airways has launched a special promotional sale for Indian travelers, offering up to 20% off on Business and Economy class fares. The offer is valid for over 30 destinations across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Central Asia. Bookings for this limited-time offer can be made between today and July 26, with travel dates extending from August 1 to November 30.
Travel options
Discounted fares to popular destinations
The promotional sale from Etihad Airways includes discounted fares to popular destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Paris, Chicago, and Atlanta.
All flights under this offer will connect through the airline's hub in Abu Dhabi.
Business Class passengers can enjoy a range of benefits including priority airport services, lounge access, spacious cabins, onboard dining, and premium in-flight service.
Additional benefits
Complimentary medical travel insurance and stopover offer
In addition to discounted fares, Etihad Airways is also offering complimentary medical travel insurance for eligible international passengers traveling to Abu Dhabi.
The insurance covers up to 15 days in the UAE and is automatically provided without any application. It remains valid until December 2026, subject to certain terms and conditions.
Eligible travelers can also avail Etihad's Abu Dhabi Stopover program, which provides up to two complimentary hotel nights during their stay in the UAE capital.