EU ambassador says India EU FTA could start in 2027
The long-awaited India-European Union free trade agreement (FTA) might actually kick in by 2027, according to the EU ambassador to India.
The deal promises big tariff cuts on goods traded between the two regions, though it skips investment rules for now. That part might get discussed again two years after things go live.
For context, the EU is a huge trading partner for India, and vice versa.
Industry urges speed, investment protections pending
Industry leaders like BMW Group India's president are urging both sides to speed things up, warning that delays could make Indian buyers hold off on big purchases while they wait for prices to drop.
Meanwhile, side deals like investment protection and rules about special products are still being hammered out: important stuff if European companies want to invest more in India.