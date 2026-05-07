EU ambassador says India EU FTA could start in 2027 Business May 07, 2026

The long-awaited India-European Union free trade agreement (FTA) might actually kick in by 2027, according to the EU ambassador to India.

The deal promises big tariff cuts on goods traded between the two regions, though it skips investment rules for now. That part might get discussed again two years after things go live.

For context, the EU is a huge trading partner for India, and vice versa.