EU fines Temu €200 million for illegal products and promotions
Temu, the Chinese shopping app that's been popping up everywhere, just got slapped with a €200 million ($232 million) fine from European Union regulators.
After a nearly two-year investigation, officials said Temu didn't do enough to stop illegal products or risky recommendations on its site, especially through influencer promos.
The Digital Services Act (DSA) is all about keeping online spaces safer, and Temu fell short.
EU gives Temu August 28 deadline
Temu has until August 28 to show how it'll fix things and follow DSA rules. The European Union will check its plan over the next couple of months.
Henna Virkkunen, the European Union's tech chief, stressed that risk management is key and hinted at ongoing checks into Temu's design and data use.
If big platforms break these rules, fines can go up to 6% of global revenue, so this isn't just a slap on the wrist.
X formerly Twitter fined €120 million
Temu isn't alone here: X (formerly Twitter) was fined €120 million last December under the same law.
The DSA is pushing hard for safer digital spaces where users aren't exposed to shady content or products.