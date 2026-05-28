EU fines Temu €200 million for illegal products and promotions

EU gives Temu August 28 deadline

Temu has until August 28 to show how it'll fix things and follow DSA rules. The European Union will check its plan over the next couple of months.

Henna Virkkunen, the European Union's tech chief, stressed that risk management is key and hinted at ongoing checks into Temu's design and data use.

If big platforms break these rules, fines can go up to 6% of global revenue, so this isn't just a slap on the wrist.