EU implements tariff cuts on US industrial and farm goods

EU US deal includes safeguards

The deal aims to make trading easier and cheaper for businesses and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic.

But the EU is keeping things fair: if imports suddenly spike or if the US doesn't stick to its promises, there are safeguards ready.

Cyprus's Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry, Michael Damianos summed it up nicely, saying these steps show a "strong signal" that openness can go hand-in-hand with protecting local jobs.