EU parliament might hit pause on US trade deal
Business
The European Parliament is considering putting its trade deal with the US on hold, thanks to all the uncertainty around President Trump's latest tariff moves.
Bernd Lange, who leads the EU's trade committee, called the current situation "pure customs chaos," and wants a timeout until things get clearer between both sides.
Lange wants a full legal review of the agreement
Lange is pushing for a full legal review of the agreement and solid promises from the US before moving forward.
This isn't the first pause—talks were already stalled after Trump threatened to annex Greenland.
Plus, a recent US Supreme Court ruling limited Trump's power to slap tariffs everywhere, making EU leaders even more cautious about locking in any new deals right now.