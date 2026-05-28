EU plans broader tariffs, quotas to shield sectors from China
The European Union is gearing up to slap broader tariffs and quotas on Chinese imports, hoping to shield its industries from cheap, subsidized competition.
European industry chief Stephane Sejourne wants these safeguards to cover whole sectors like clean tech, chemicals, and metals, not just individual companies.
Sejourne warns China threatens EU jobs
Sejourne points out that the EU faces a €1 billion daily trade deficit with China and warns that 29 million European jobs could be at risk if Chinese overproduction keeps flooding the market.
The usual eight- to nine-month wait for trade investigations feels too slow for him.
The proposed changes will be debated at an EU meeting soon, but countries like Germany and Spain are cautious about upsetting their strong economic ties with China.