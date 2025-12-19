Next Article
EU signs off on €90B interest-free loan for Ukraine
Business
The European Union just agreed to give Ukraine a huge €90 billion interest-free loan for 2026-2027.
Announced at a Brussels summit, this funding will be raised together by participating EU countries (with Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic opting out) and backed by the EU budget—no extra interest attached.
Why does it matter?
This money is meant to help Ukraine cover its military and basic government costs as the war drags on.
While 24 EU countries are pitching in (Hungary, Slovakia, and Czech Republic opted out), leaders dropped plans to use frozen Russian assets after legal concerns.
The move shows the EU is sticking with Ukraine and also marks another step in the EU's growing role as a joint financial backer during tough times.