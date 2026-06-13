Some countries did not support the decision

EU moves to tighten carbon emissions fee on imports

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:27 pm Jun 13, 202601:27 pm

What's the story

The European Union (EU) has decided to make it more difficult to suspend its carbon emissions fee on imports. The move is aimed at providing more certainty for low-carbon investments in the bloc. The decision was backed by a majority of EU economy ministers, despite some countries like Slovakia, Romania and Lithuania not supporting it.