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EU moves to tighten carbon emissions fee on imports
Some countries did not support the decision

EU moves to tighten carbon emissions fee on imports

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 13, 2026
01:27 pm
What's the story

The European Union (EU) has decided to make it more difficult to suspend its carbon emissions fee on imports. The move is aimed at providing more certainty for low-carbon investments in the bloc. The decision was backed by a majority of EU economy ministers, despite some countries like Slovakia, Romania and Lithuania not supporting it.

Policy details

What is the EU carbon border levy?

The EU carbon border levy is a first-of-its-kind policy that charges a fee on the emissions linked to imports of goods such as fertilizers, steel, and cement. The main aim of this policy is to shield European industries from being undercut by cheaper and more polluting goods coming from outside the region.

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