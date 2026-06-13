EU tightens rules to limit pausing carbon import fee
Business
The European Union just made it tougher to pause its carbon emissions fee on imports like steel, cement, and fertilizers.
The goal? To protect local industries from cheaper, more polluting goods coming in from outside Europe and to give businesses more certainty about investing in greener technology.
While a few countries (Slovakia, Romania, and Lithuania) weren't thrilled, most EU members backed the move.
EU rule uniquely underpins climate plan
This tighter rule is a big piece of the EU's climate game plan, making sure climate policies actually stick and helping European industries stay competitive as they go green.
It's also a world first: no other region has a border fee like this to balance environmental goals with economic realities.