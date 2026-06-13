EU tightens rules to limit pausing carbon import fee Business Jun 13, 2026

The European Union just made it tougher to pause its carbon emissions fee on imports like steel, cement, and fertilizers.

The goal? To protect local industries from cheaper, more polluting goods coming in from outside Europe and to give businesses more certainty about investing in greener technology.

While a few countries (Slovakia, Romania, and Lithuania) weren't thrilled, most EU members backed the move.