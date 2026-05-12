EU top court rules Meta Platforms must pay Italian publishers
Business
Big news: Meta Platforms, was told by the EU's top court that it has to pay Italian publishers when it uses their news article snippets online.
This decision backs up Italy's telecom regulator, AGCOM, and basically means tech giants cannot use publishers' content for free anymore.
Meta to review, European publishers celebrate
Meta had argued that these rules clashed with EU copyright law, but the court disagreed and sided with AGCOM.
Now, Meta says it will review the decision and work with Italian courts.
Meanwhile, European publishers are celebrating: the European Publishers Council called this a win for fair negotiations and a step toward supporting journalism and media freedom across Europe.