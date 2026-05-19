Eureka Forbes posts March quarter revenue up nearly 12%, ₹51cr

Eureka Forbes adjusted EBITDA margin 13.2%

EBITDA climbed over 11%, hitting a record adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.2%.

Air purifier sales soared (though from a small base), and service bookings also saw double-digit growth.

FY26 capital expenditure rose 53% year-on-year to ₹84 crore, and the company implemented calibrated price hikes of up to 10% from April 1, 2026.

CEO Pratik Pota said the company closed FY26 with a strong quarter and a solid full-year performance despite a challenging external environment, with growth remaining broad-based across categories, channels and geographies, and customer experience metrics continuing to improve.