Eureka Forbes posts March quarter revenue up nearly 12%, ₹51cr
Eureka Forbes just wrapped up a strong March quarter, with revenue jumping nearly 12% compared with last year.
The boost came mostly from high demand for water purifiers and newer tech like robotics.
Net profit ticked up to ₹51 crore, showing steady progress.
Eureka Forbes adjusted EBITDA margin 13.2%
EBITDA climbed over 11%, hitting a record adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.2%.
Air purifier sales soared (though from a small base), and service bookings also saw double-digit growth.
FY26 capital expenditure rose 53% year-on-year to ₹84 crore, and the company implemented calibrated price hikes of up to 10% from April 1, 2026.
CEO Pratik Pota said the company closed FY26 with a strong quarter and a solid full-year performance despite a challenging external environment, with growth remaining broad-based across categories, channels and geographies, and customer experience metrics continuing to improve.