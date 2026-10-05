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Euro hits 17-month low
The currency fell as low as 1.1161 against the US dollar on Monday

Euro hits 17-month low

By Mudit Dube
Oct 05, 2026
01:19 pm
What's the story

The euro has plummeted to a 17-month low, amid fears over France's fiscal health and a major sell-off in its bond market. The currency fell as low as 1.1161 against the US dollar during Asian trading on Monday, its lowest since May 2025. This comes after four consecutive weeks of decline for the euro, which has been weighed down by concerns over France's debt burden and political gridlock ahead of next year's election.

Investor concerns

French government debt affected by surging oil prices

Investors are increasingly wary of France's political and fiscal outlook as the country grapples with rising borrowing costs and uncertainty ahead of the April 2027 elections.

The latest pressure on the euro comes after a global bond sell-off last week pushed borrowing costs to multi-decade highs.

French government debt was particularly affected as investors assessed how surging oil prices would affect inflation.

Currency fluctuations

US Treasury yields ease, dollar gains strength

The yield on 10-year US Treasury notes stood at 5.262%, easing after hitting a 24-year high last week and raising wider concerns across global financial markets.

Sterling slipped 0.24% to $1.32064 while the yen traded at 157.92 per dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major currencies, rose by 0.47% to settle at an impressive high of 102.37 on Monday in Asia's trading session.

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Market response

Carry trades and cyclical currencies at risk

Rising Treasury yields have made US assets more attractive, while a broader sell-off in global debt markets has pushed investors toward the safety of the dollar.

OCBC strategists warned that high rate volatility could continue to hurt carry trades, cyclical currencies and the euro, while traditional safe-haven currencies such as the Swiss franc and dollar could remain supported.

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Rate hike outlook

US employment data slows down Fed tightening expectations

Expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in coming months have been tempered by US employment data released on Friday.

The data showed job growth slowing more than expected in September, reducing near-term Fed tightening expectations.

Traders were pricing in a 78% probability that the Federal Reserve would leave interest rates unchanged in October, up from 36% a week earlier, based on CME FedWatch data.

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