Euro rebounds from 17-month low as US dollar slips
Business
The euro just made a comeback after hitting a 17-month low, thanks to the US dollar taking its first weekly fall in five weeks.
Investors are nervous about how well data center companies will do with all the ups and downs in AI stocks, so they're moving money into safer bets like US Treasuries.
That's pushed down US 10-year yields and taken some shine off the dollar.
Markets await Kevin Warsh IMF remarks
With the dollar sliding, the euro is up nearly 0.1% this week and the British pound has climbed 0.3%, helped by stronger UK economic growth.
Meanwhile, Australia's dollar slipped after weak job numbers.
All eyes are now on what Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh will say at an International Monetary Fund event.
His comments could shape what happens with interest rates next.