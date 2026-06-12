Eurojust operation arrests 2 admins, shuts AudiA6 laundering over $390 million

AudiA6 wallet took over 10,000 BTC

AudiA6 ran a mixer service that helped criminals hide stolen crypto for a cut of 3% to 10%. Their wallet took in over 10,000 bitcoin since 2021 (worth nearly $389 million). They also managed Dark2Web, a shady site for cybercriminals.

During the bust, authorities grabbed 25 domains, more than 30 servers, froze about $900,000 in crypto, and uncovered thousands of fake accounts made with stolen IDs.

The fight against crypto crime is still on, with agencies from the US to Japan teaming up through Eurojust and Europol.