European Central Bank keeps main interest rate at 2.5%
Business
The European Central Bank just decided to keep its main interest rate steady at 2.5%.
This move comes after a recent hike and matches what most people expected, with inflation still putting pressure on the euro zone economy.
Euro zone inflation 3.8% in September
Inflation in the euro zone jumped to 3.8% in September, mainly because energy prices soared 18.8% due to Middle East tensions.
The ECB says these rising costs could make things tougher for both prices and economic growth, so they are trying to balance fighting inflation without slowing things down too much.