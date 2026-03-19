European Central Bank pauses interest rates amid Middle East war Business Mar 19, 2026

The European Central Bank (ECB) is keeping interest rates unchanged for now, thanks to the ongoing war in the Middle East making things unpredictable.

With oil and gas prices jumping, inflation in the eurozone is expected to hit 2.6% this year, up from earlier hopes of just 1.9%.

Since the eurozone relies heavily on imported energy, these disruptions are hitting especially hard and could slow down economic growth.