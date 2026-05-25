European Central Bank urges banks to speed patching amid AI
Business
The European Central Bank (ECB) is urging banks to get serious about cybersecurity, especially with new AI tools making it easier to spot weaknesses.
Board member Frank Elderson says banks need to patch their software faster, and warns that not having access to advanced models like Anthropic PBC's Claude Mythos Preview isn't an excuse: hackers might use these tools soon.
US banks to share Claude findings
Since Claude Mythos uncovered thousands of security flaws in common systems, US banks with access to the tool are being asked to share what they've learned with European counterparts.
Mistral AI is also talking with European banks about using its tech in European banks, all part of a bigger push for quick action before cyber threats get out of hand.