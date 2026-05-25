European Central Bank urges banks to speed patching amid AI Business May 25, 2026

The European Central Bank (ECB) is urging banks to get serious about cybersecurity, especially with new AI tools making it easier to spot weaknesses.

Board member Frank Elderson says banks need to patch their software faster, and warns that not having access to advanced models like Anthropic PBC's Claude Mythos Preview isn't an excuse: hackers might use these tools soon.