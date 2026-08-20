European Central Bank warns US AI correction could hit Europe
Business
The European Central Bank (ECB) is sounding the alarm about a possible shake-up in the booming AI investment scene.
They say if a US AI market correction occurs, it could ripple across the globe, and Europe, because it's so tied into global markets, might feel it.
ECB warns households, pensions, insurers exposed
According to the ECB, there are two big reasons for the AI hype: some investors genuinely believe AI will transform productivity (think NVIDIA's first $5 trillion company valuation), while others may just be caught up in the AI hype train and ignoring risks.
The worry is that if this bubble bursts, European households, pension funds, and insurers (many of whom have money in global index funds) could see real impacts on jobs and lending.