European Commission clears Lupin's eye treatment
Lupin just got the go-ahead from the European Commission for its new eye treatment, Ranluspec—a biosimilar version of ranibizumab.
It'll be available in both vials and pre-filled syringes, following a recent positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use.
Ranluspec works like existing treatments
Ranluspec is designed to help people with serious retinal diseases like age-related macular degeneration and diabetic eye problems.
Its approval came after a global trial, showing it works similarly to existing treatments by blocking unwanted blood vessel growth in the eye.