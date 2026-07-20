European Commission fines AliExpress €550 million under Digital Services Act

Even though €550 million sounds huge, it's less than 1% of AliExpress's yearly revenue (€122 billion).

The EU found that AliExpress had weak controls: not enough staff, poor risk checks, and millions of violations slipping through.

Sellers were able to dodge safeguards, letting unsafe products stay up for weeks.

Despite two years of warnings, AliExpress didn't fix these issues.

As the EC's executive vice-president for tech sovereignty, security, and democracy, Henna Virkkunen, put it, "Scale is not an excuse."