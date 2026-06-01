European Commission to propose cloud rules potentially blocking US firms
Big changes are coming to how Europe handles its cloud computing for government projects.
The European Commission is set to announce new proposed rules this week that could block US tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google from bidding on important contracts.
The goal? To help Europe stand on its own feet when it comes to technology and rely less on outside companies.
Draft rules require EU-made tech
The draft rules say key software and hardware must be made in the EU, not just bought from elsewhere.
This is part of a bigger push called the "tech sovereignty package," which leaders believe is essential for keeping Europe competitive and secure.
While details might still shift, the focus is clear: support European innovation and limit foreign influence in critical areas.