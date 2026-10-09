European industry groups urge EU to challenge Chinese trade practices
Business
44 European industry associations are calling on the European Union to step up against what they say are unfair trade moves from China.
They are worried about jobs and factories at risk, especially in sectors like metals and chemicals, and want tougher rules to level the playing field.
EU China daily deficit exceeds €1bn
Right now, the EU is running a huge daily trade deficit with China: over €1 billion every single day.
With leaders from France and Germany backing stronger defenses and Europe relying on China for key materials, upcoming talks in Brussels (and ongoing negotiations in Beijing) could shape how Europe handles this tricky balancing act.