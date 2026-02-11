European Parliament approves €90B loan for Ukraine
The European Parliament just approved a huge €90 billion loan for Ukraine to help keep its economy running as the war with Russia drags into a fifth year.
The vote was 458 in favor and 140 against, and the plan is designed to get money to Ukraine fast, covering most of what the country needs for 2026-2027.
EU's biggest support move yet
This is one of the EU's biggest support moves yet, showing strong backing for Ukraine—even though Czechia, Hungary, and Slovakia opted out.
The money comes from joint EU borrowing, with repayment expected from future Russian reparations.
Payments will only go through if Ukraine sticks to democratic values and fights corruption.
