European SAP questioned over AI origins and data handling
Business
SAP, the big European software company, is getting a lot of questions from clients about where its AI models come from and how their data is handled.
With growing concerns over export rules and Europe's tech independence, people want to know exactly what's powering the software they use.
SAP uses 70+ external AI models
To keep things transparent and secure, SAP uses more than 70 different AI models from various providers for things like accounting and supply chains, rather than building everything in-house.
This helps address client worries about data integrity and security, especially as U.S.-China tensions make some customers uneasy about Chinese tech.
SAP is also working with governments to offer more regionally controlled AI options that fit local needs.