European shares flat as Zelenskiy, Trump meet in Brussels
European shares stayed flat this Monday after two weeks of gains, with everyone watching for key diplomatic talks between Ukraine's President Zelenskiy, US President Trump, and other European leaders.
These discussions could shape the next moves toward peace after last week's Russia-US summit ended without an immediate agreement.
Novo Nordisk jumps on US approval for weight-loss drug
Danish pharma giant Novo Nordisk jumped 4% after its weight-loss drug Wegovy got US approval to treat a liver disease—pretty big news for health tech fans.
Meanwhile, wind turbine maker Vestas soared nearly 10% on new IRS rules, making it one of Monday's top performers.
On the flip side, Germany's Commerzbank dropped almost 4% after Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating—a reminder that markets react fast to both global politics and company news.