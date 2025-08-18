European shares flat as Zelenskiy, Trump meet in Brussels

Novo Nordisk jumps on US approval for weight-loss drug

Danish pharma giant Novo Nordisk jumped 4% after its weight-loss drug Wegovy got US approval to treat a liver disease—pretty big news for health tech fans.

Meanwhile, wind turbine maker Vestas soared nearly 10% on new IRS rules, making it one of Monday's top performers.

On the flip side, Germany's Commerzbank dropped almost 4% after Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating—a reminder that markets react fast to both global politics and company news.