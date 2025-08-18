PI Industries shares gain on steady financial growth, dividends

Tiny dip in net profit this year

Even with a tiny dip in net profit this year (₹1,656 crore vs. ₹1,671 crore last year), PI's super-low debt-to-equity ratio (0.01) signals solid financial health.

Plus, shareholders are smiling: they got a final dividend of ₹10 per share in May 2025 on top of an earlier interim payout.