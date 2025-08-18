PI Industries shares gain on steady financial growth, dividends
PI Industries's shares rose 2.03% to ₹3,765 on Monday, catching investor attention after the company posted steady financial growth and rolled out new dividends.
Over the last four years, revenue climbed from ₹4,577 crore in FY21 to ₹7,977 crore in FY25—a sign of consistent momentum.
Tiny dip in net profit this year
Even with a tiny dip in net profit this year (₹1,656 crore vs. ₹1,671 crore last year), PI's super-low debt-to-equity ratio (0.01) signals solid financial health.
Plus, shareholders are smiling: they got a final dividend of ₹10 per share in May 2025 on top of an earlier interim payout.
PI boosted transparency by sharing its earnings call recording
PI's April-June 2025 numbers showed revenue at ₹1,901 crore and net profit at ₹397 crore.
Despite some analyst doubts earlier this month, PI boosted transparency by sharing its earnings call recording on August 13—making the recording available to investors.