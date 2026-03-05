European stock markets slip as Middle East conflict escalates
Business
European stock markets slipped on Thursday, with the STOXX 600 down 0.3%, as worries grew over rising conflict in the Middle East—especially after Iran launched more missile strikes.
This global uncertainty, paired with mixed company earnings, put investors on edge after a strong day for stocks just yesterday.
Investors await Lagarde's speech and euro zone retail sales data
Big names like Nexi and DHL saw their shares tumble—Nexi dropped over 11% after disappointing results, while DHL slid 5% due to weaker profits in its freight business.
Now, everyone's waiting to hear what European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has to say about interest rates, plus fresh euro zone retail sales data that could hint at where things are headed next.