European stock markets slip as Middle East conflict escalates

Investors await Lagarde's speech and euro zone retail sales data

Big names like Nexi and DHL saw their shares tumble—Nexi dropped over 11% after disappointing results, while DHL slid 5% due to weaker profits in its freight business.

Now, everyone's waiting to hear what European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has to say about interest rates, plus fresh euro zone retail sales data that could hint at where things are headed next.