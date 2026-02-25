European stocks barely budged midweek

Uncertainty is everywhere right now. New US tariffs and shaky US-EU trade relations are making investors nervous, especially after credit warnings and JPMorgan's CEO comparing the mood to pre-2008. Bank stocks have weakened, and utilities and other defensive sectors have gained.

Utility and chemicals firms gain

While banks struggled, companies such as utility Endesa (+6.5%) and chemicals firm Solvay (+3.9%) jumped on strong results.

Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk slipped after analysts downgraded the stock following disappointing data for its next-generation obesity shot CagriSema—reminding everyone that not all sectors are feeling the love right now.