European stocks dip as Brent jumps on U.S.-Iran tensions
Business
European stocks started the week in the red after fresh military tensions between the US and Iran pushed oil prices higher.
The STOXX 600 dipped early but is still set for its fifth straight monthly gain.
Energy shares got a small boost, while Brent crude jumped over 2% to $90.70 a barrel on worries about Middle East supply.
DAX down 0.5% before eurozone inflation
Germany's DAX fell 0.5% as everyone waits for new eurozone inflation data, which could sway European Central Bank decisions.
Investors are also eyeing upcoming US job numbers for hints on interest rates.
In company news, salmon producer Bakkafrost's shares fell 7.1% after reporting its second-quarter results, just another reminder of how quickly market moods can shift lately.